

Anti-ICE Activists Mistake Programmers for ICE Agents

Bryan Lunduke
Jan 19, 2026

A few software engineers were having lunch at a deli in Minneapolis. Leftist activists thought, because they were all white, fit males, that they must be ICE agents. They used Signal to organize a mob.

