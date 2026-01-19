A few software engineers were having lunch at a deli in Minneapolis. Leftist activists thought, because they were all white, fit males, that they must be ICE agents. They used Signal to organize a mob.
$89 Lifetime Lunduke Journal Subscriptions all January:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/89-lifetime-lunduke-journal-subscriptions-c1b
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Anti-ICE Activists Mistake Programmers for ICE Agents
Jan 19, 2026
A few software engineers were having lunch at a deli in Minneapolis. Leftist activists thought, because they were all white, fit males, that they must be ICE agents. They used Signal to organize a mob.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes