The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

After 34 Years, Linux Finally has a "Linus Gets Hit by a Bus" Plan

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 26, 2026

It only took a third of century, but the Linux Kernel finally has a continuity plan for if / when Linus Torvalds goes away.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture