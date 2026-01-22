The KDE project has removed code to support FreeBSD in their login manager saying, "We rely on systemd/logind, so FreeBSD is not supported."
KDE Drops Code for FreeBSD Support
Jan 22, 2026
The KDE project has removed code to support FreeBSD in their login manager saying, "We rely on systemd/logind, so FreeBSD is not supported."
