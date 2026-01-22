The Lunduke Journal of Technology

KDE Drops Code for FreeBSD Support

Bryan Lunduke
Jan 22, 2026

The KDE project has removed code to support FreeBSD in their login manager saying, "We rely on systemd/logind, so FreeBSD is not supported."

