The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Yes, Getting GNOMED is a Thing

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 24, 2026

gnomed - verb - When installing one piece of software results in the forced install of an entire Desktop Environment.

Example: "I installed a text editor, then my whole system got GNOMED!"

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture