gnomed - verb - When installing one piece of software results in the forced install of an entire Desktop Environment.
Example: "I installed a text editor, then my whole system got GNOMED!"
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Transcript
Yes, Getting GNOMED is a Thing
Jan 24, 2026
