The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Xorg Plans Political Moves: Removing 2 Years of Commits from XLibre Dev

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 21, 2026

Xorg, which has a stated goal of killing itself, plans to re-base on 2 year old code in order to avoid code from XLibre developer. Plus: Moving from "Master" to "Main" branch naming.

