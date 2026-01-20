The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

IBM Sued for Discrimination. Again.

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 20, 2026

A 61 year old white man was fired from IBM, yet "a black woman with identical territory, quota, and performance" was not. Plus: IBM & Red Hat are settling lawsuits behind the scenes.

The IBM / Red Hat Leaks: What we've learned so far:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5515346/the-ibm-red-hat-leaks-what-weve-learned-so-far

$89 Lifetime Lunduke Journal Subscriptions all January:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/89-lifetime-lunduke-journal-subscriptions-c1b

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture