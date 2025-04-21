Leaked Video: Adobe CEO & CPO Announce Ending DEI Policies

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLeaked Video: Adobe CEO & CPO Announce Ending DEI Policies3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:57-22:57Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Leaked Video: Adobe CEO & CPO Announce Ending DEI PoliciesBryan LundukeApr 21, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscript"We have never hired based on quotas... but going forward we will discontinue the practice", "We have a duty to operate within the boundaries of the law". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesOpen Source Initiative Hides Election Details, Others Fear "Political Retribution"5 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeArs Technica Goes Hard Anti-Trump11 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeJudge Rules Google is a Monopoly (Again... for the 2nd time this year)Apr 18 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Accuses Trump of Political Interference with Their "Movement"Apr 18 • Bryan LundukeSupport Non-Woke Tech Journalism (With Bitcoin Matching Through Friday)Apr 17 • Bryan LundukeAdobe Scaling Back DEI, Dropping Diversity QuotasApr 16 • Bryan LundukeGodot Game Engine Discord Adds Mandatory "Consent to Being Recorded" for Audio ChatsApr 16 • Bryan Lunduke
