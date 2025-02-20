Leaked Recording Confirms Apple's Discriminatory DEI Hiring Policies

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLeaked Recording Confirms Apple's Discriminatory DEI Hiring Policies2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:48-11:48Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Leaked Recording Confirms Apple's Discriminatory DEI Hiring PoliciesBryan LundukeFeb 20, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptApple VP of Engineering, Jon Andrews, on refusing to hire for a management role "until we find a diverse slate": "This is super important because... diverse managers hire diverse teams." More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesMicrosoft Creates New Form of Quantum Matter to Avoid Fixing Windows11 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeThe Open Source Initiative Has No Control of "Open Source" (but they want it!)Feb 19 • Bryan LundukeEric Raymond & Lunduke Argue About the Origin of "Open Source"Feb 18 • Bryan Lunduke2025 Tech Industry Survey Closes FridayFeb 17 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Speaking at SXSW 2025Feb 17 • Bryan LundukePostmarketOS Joins Codeberg's Fight Against "Right Wing Forces"Feb 15 • Bryan LundukeLeftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be BannedFeb 15 • Bryan Lunduke
