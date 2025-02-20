The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Leaked Recording Confirms Apple's Discriminatory DEI Hiring Policies
Leaked Recording Confirms Apple's Discriminatory DEI Hiring Policies

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 20, 2025
1
Transcript

Apple VP of Engineering, Jon Andrews, on refusing to hire for a management role "until we find a diverse slate": "This is super important because... diverse managers hire diverse teams."

Bryan Lunduke
