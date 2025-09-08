JetBrains: The IDE for DEI

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript311JetBrains: The IDE for DEIBryan LundukeSep 08, 2025311ShareTranscriptJetBrains sells a commercial IDE called GoLand which comes pre-loaded with features which warn users against using "Male Pronouns" and "Racially Insensitive Language". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesUbuntu Allows "Queer" & "Trans", Censors "Conservative"5 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Leftists Attack Leftist Open Source ConferenceSep 6 • Bryan LundukeBrian Kernighan: Rust is "a pain"Sep 5 • Bryan Lunduke"32-bit Linux is Obsolete."Sep 5 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Leaders Debate How to Deal with LundukeSep 3 • Bryan LundukeFired Microsoft Employee Encouraged Corporate SabotageSep 3 • Bryan LundukeGoogle Dodges All Remedies in Search Engine Monopoly CaseSep 3 • Bryan Lunduke