The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
1

JetBrains: The IDE for DEI

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 08, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

JetBrains sells a commercial IDE called GoLand which comes pre-loaded with features which warn users against using "Male Pronouns" and "Racially Insensitive Language".

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture