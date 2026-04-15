The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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New Federal Law to Require Age Verification on All Operating Systems

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 15, 2026

H.R. 8250 ("To require operating system providers to verity the age of any user of an operating system, and for other purposes.") has been introduced in the U.S. Congress.

Operating System Age Verification Tracker:
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/DoesItAgeVerify

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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