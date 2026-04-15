H.R. 8250 ("To require operating system providers to verity the age of any user of an operating system, and for other purposes.") has been introduced in the U.S. Congress.
Operating System Age Verification Tracker:
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/DoesItAgeVerify
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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New Federal Law to Require Age Verification on All Operating Systems
Apr 15, 2026
H.R. 8250 ("To require operating system providers to verity the age of any user of an operating system, and for other purposes.") has been introduced in the U.S. Congress.
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