The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Is an "Amazon Worker Intifada" Forming?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 09, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

"Palestinian resistance is forming at Amazon." Pro-Hamas Amazon employees tell executives "[we] outnumber you" and "we will force your hand". Thanks to an Amazon whistleblower for the details.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture