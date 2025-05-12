The Lunduke Journal of Technology

IBM DEI Lawsuit Gets Jury Trial Date
IBM DEI Lawsuit Gets Jury Trial Date

May 12, 2025
There are 3 lawsuits against IBM & Red Hat related to discriminatory hiring & firing by the Big Tech giant. All are moving forward in one way or another.

