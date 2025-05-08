The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Guy Buys GNU Emacs Book From Amazon... Gets "Hitler's Table Talk" in Disguise
Guy Buys GNU Emacs Book From Amazon... Gets "Hitler's Table Talk" in Disguise

Bryan Lunduke
May 08, 2025
The cover was for "The Org Mode Reference Manual" for Emacs. But what was inside... was something very different!

