Share this postGodot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporterslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyGodot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters1Share this postGodot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporterslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-29:28Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke SupportersThose who suggest Godot "focus on software" are labeled "filth of humanity" and "toxic pieces of [censored]".Bryan LundukeSep 30, 20241Share this postGodot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporterslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptThe article: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6171454/godot-game-engine-enacts-mass-cleansing-of-non-woke-supporters More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionGodot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporterslunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesNew California Law: Digital Stores Cannot Say "Buy" When They Mean "License"Sep 27 • Bryan LundukeThe "9.9" Linux Vulnerability Revealed: It's The PrintersSep 26 • Bryan LundukeRust Compiler Not Stable Enough for Linux Kernel DevelopmentSep 26 • Bryan LundukePrivacy Watchdog Group Attacks Mozilla for Firefox User TrackingSep 25 • Bryan LundukeNewly Open Sourced Winamp Forbids Forking, Already Forked Hundreds of TimesSep 25 • Bryan LundukeSevere (9.9 / 10) Linux Vulnerability Announced, Details Kept SecretSep 25 • Bryan LundukeTelegram Will Now Give Personal Data to Governments & Use AI to Moderate ContentSep 24 • Bryan Lunduke
Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters