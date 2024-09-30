The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters
Godot Game Engine Enacts Mass "Cleansing" of Non-Woke Supporters

Those who suggest Godot "focus on software" are labeled "filth of humanity" and "toxic pieces of [censored]".
Bryan Lunduke
Sep 30, 2024
The article: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6171454/godot-game-engine-enacts-mass-cleansing-of-non-woke-supporters

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

