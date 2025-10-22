The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Oregon State University Teaches "White Rage" as Computer Science

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 22, 2025
OSU’s Computer Science program — which had a $1 Million Dollar grant for “Gender-Inclusive Open Source” — teaches about “White Supremacy” and “Reparations” instead of programming.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

