The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Omarchy Linux Hits 150,000 Installs This Month Alone

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 20, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

“Nazi! Fascist! Hitler Particles!” The Leftist Extremists of Open Source have been attacking DHH’s Omarchy Linux non-stop. The result? Massive adoption from normal people.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture