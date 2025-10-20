Omarchy Linux Hits 150,000 Installs This Month Alone

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript73Omarchy Linux Hits 150,000 Installs This Month AloneBryan LundukeOct 20, 202573ShareTranscript“Nazi! Fascist! Hitler Particles!” The Leftist Extremists of Open Source have been attacking DHH’s Omarchy Linux non-stop. The result? Massive adoption from normal people. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesF-Droid Hides Bible Apps as "NSFW" & "Promotes Porn"7 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeThe Unpublished Anti-Lunduke Hit-PieceOct 19 • Bryan LundukeRust Changes from "Master" to "Main"Oct 18 • Bryan LundukeGNOME Foundation Discusses Refusing Funds from Framework ComputerOct 18 • Bryan LundukeThe Confidential Communication from UK's Ofcom to 4ChanOct 17 • Bryan LundukeNo, Em Dash is Not Indicative of AI Generated TextOct 16 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Adding AI Facial Recognition, "You can only turn off 3 times a year."Oct 16 • Bryan Lunduke