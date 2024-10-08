GNOME Foundation Broke, Lays Off 33% of Staff

GNOME Foundation Update from the Board: 2024-10:

https://foundation.gnome.org/2024/10/07/update-from-the-board-2024-10/

Lunduke Journal related coverage:

The GNOME 5 Year plan: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Nonexistent PowerPoint Slides:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5691475/the-gnome-5-year-plan-diversity-equity-inclusion-nonexistent-powerpoint-slides

GNOME Ousts Elected Board Member in Secret... and Tells Nobody for 2 Months:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5899324/gnome-ousts-elected-board-member-in-secret-and-tells-nobody-for-2-months

Is the GNOME Foundation Going to Go Bankrupt in 1 Year?:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5572069/is-the-gnome-foundation-going-to-go-bankrupt-in-1-year

GNOME's Shaman Departs as Executive Director after 9 Months on the Job:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5855674/gnomes-shaman-departs-as-executive-director-after-9-months-on-the-job

GNOME bans Manjaro Core Team Member for uttering "Lunduke":

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5908516/gnome-bans-manjaro-core-team-member-for-uttering-lunduke

GNOME Foundation Helps The Lunduke Journal Hit Record Subscription Numbers:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5959241/gnome-foundation-helps-the-lunduke-journal-hit-record-subscription-numbers