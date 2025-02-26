Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PC

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFramework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PCShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -17:56-17:56Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PCBryan LundukeFeb 26, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareThe company made popular by making modular laptops now makes a desktop with soldered-on RAM. Bonus: They appear to support targeting children with Trans cartoons. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesWindows Notepad and Paint Now Have Paid Subscription Only AI FeaturesFeb 24 • Bryan Lunduke12% of Tech Workers Believe macOS is Based on LinuxFeb 24 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Chaos: Layoffs, Founder Out, New Democrat Operative LeadershipFeb 21 • Bryan LundukeDevuan: The Non-Woke Debian Linux Fork (Without Systemd)Feb 21 • Bryan LundukeLeaked Recording Confirms Apple's Discriminatory DEI Hiring PoliciesFeb 20 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Creates New Form of Quantum Matter to Avoid Fixing WindowsFeb 20 • Bryan LundukeThe Open Source Initiative Has No Control of "Open Source" (but they want it!)Feb 19 • Bryan Lunduke
