Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PC
Framework Unveils $2,000 Non-Upgradable "AI" PC

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 26, 2025
The company made popular by making modular laptops now makes a desktop with soldered-on RAM. Bonus: They appear to support targeting children with Trans cartoons.

Bryan Lunduke
