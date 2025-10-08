The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Framework Computer has Hitler Particles, Says GNOME Spokesman

Oct 08, 2025
Framework Computer has endorsed DHH’s Omarchy Linux & Hyprland. Leftist Open Source Activists call Framework “Far Right, Fascist, White Supremacist, Transphobic, Motherf***ers”.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

