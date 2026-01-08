The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Microsoft Renamed Office to "Microsoft 365 Copilot app"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 08, 2026

MS representative has confirmed it. Microsoft has made many blunders with Office in the past (Clippy & Ribbon toolbar spring to mind), but this may be the biggest blunder of all.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture