MS representative has confirmed it. Microsoft has made many blunders with Office in the past (Clippy & Ribbon toolbar spring to mind), but this may be the biggest blunder of all.
Microsoft Renamed Office to "Microsoft 365 Copilot app"
Jan 08, 2026
