Fedora Silences Support for Xorg Fork, But Other Distros Voice Support
Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jun 18, 2025
Red Hat does not want you to know that X Windows still exists, but Devuan & OpenMandriva support X11Libre. Plus: KiCad dev shares why Wayland is not ready.

