Fedora Silences Support for Xorg Fork, But Other Distros Voice Support

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyFedora Silences Support for Xorg Fork, But Other Distros Voice SupportShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:12-30:12Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Fedora Silences Support for Xorg Fork, But Other Distros Voice SupportBryan LundukeJun 18, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareRed Hat does not want you to know that X Windows still exists, but Devuan & OpenMandriva support X11Libre. Plus: KiCad dev shares why Wayland is not ready. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesIs Older Software... Better Software?Jun 17 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft is the Queen of Big Tech Pride MonthJun 16 • Bryan LundukeAre Jews the Cause of DEI in Big Tech?Jun 16 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source People are Fighting to Kill Open Source ProjectsJun 12 • Bryan LundukeThe Register Covers Xorg Fork by Virtue Signalling About DEI & Climate ChangeJun 12 • Bryan LundukeUbuntu & GNOME Drop Xorg Following Xorg Fork AnnouncementJun 11 • Bryan LundukeMore Mozilla Services Shutting Down as Loss of Funding LoomsJun 9 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post