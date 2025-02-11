The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Fedora-based Linux Distro Goes on a Ban Party
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:56
-19:56

Fedora-based Linux Distro Goes on a Ban Party

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

Universal Blue - a Fedora-based Linux project - bans their most active forum user for questioning political activism, deleting all criticism. Then they ban Lunduke. Of course.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Grummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open Source
  Bryan Lunduke
Great Tech Industry Survey of 2025
  Bryan Lunduke
Gaming Linux Distro Targets Children with Trans Cartoons
  Bryan Lunduke
Open Source is Anti-Free Speech
  Bryan Lunduke
Is Arch Linux Woke? Looks like it: Forum Censors Mentions of "Lunduke", Discord Goes on Lockdown
  Bryan Lunduke
Red Hat Adding AI to Fedora Linux & GNOME
  Bryan Lunduke
Arch Linux Discord: "I think we should kill Lunduke"
  Bryan Lunduke