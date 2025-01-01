The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Employees Speak Out: Google, Apple, Microsoft, & Intel Discriminate Against White Men
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -12:45
-12:45

Employees Speak Out: Google, Apple, Microsoft, & Intel Discriminate Against White Men

"I'd love to hire you, but, unfortunately, you're a white male."
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 01, 2025
Share
Transcript

The IBM / Red Hat Leaks: What we've learned so far: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5515346/the-ibm-red-hat-leaks-what-weve-learned-so-far

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Dead Internet Theory is Facebook's New Business Model
  Bryan Lunduke
Microsoft Research Funds "Pronouns in Software" Study
  Bryan Lunduke
Bluesky Bans Lunduke For Having Common Views
  Bryan Lunduke
Wikipedia Spends $31 Million on "Racial Equity" in 2024
  Bryan Lunduke
Google Tells Courts How Google Should Be Punished (and Tried to Hide it)
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Executive Pay Doubles as Loss of 80% of Revenue Looms
  Bryan Lunduke
ChatGPT Can Not Say "Bryan Lunduke"
  Bryan Lunduke