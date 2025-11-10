The Lunduke Journal of Technology

DHH Talks to Lunduke

Bryan Lunduke
Nov 10, 2025

David Heinemeier Hansson (aka “DHH”, the creator of Ruby on Rails & Omarchy Linux), talks with Lunduke about Linux “selling out”, what a “distro” is, & the attacks from activists within Open Source.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

