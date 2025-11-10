David Heinemeier Hansson (aka “DHH”, the creator of Ruby on Rails & Omarchy Linux), talks with Lunduke about Linux “selling out”, what a “distro” is, & the attacks from activists within Open Source.
DHH Talks to Lunduke
Nov 10, 2025
David Heinemeier Hansson (aka “DHH”, the creator of Ruby on Rails & Omarchy Linux), talks with Lunduke about Linux “selling out”, what a “distro” is, & the attacks from activists within Open Source.
