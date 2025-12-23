The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Linux Foundation Makes $300 Million in 2025, Spends 2.6% on Linux, Says "AI is the Future"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 23, 2025

In the Linux Foundation's 2025 annual report, AI is mentioned 150 times. Linux is only mentioned 40 times. Also: Linux Foundation boasts about scholarships to Trans & DEI orgs.

