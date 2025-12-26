A Microsoft rep made the statement, saying the company would use Al to hit a target of "1 engineer, 1 month, 1 million lines of code". Then quickly went into damage control.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Microsoft's Goal: Replace "Every Line of C" with Rust by 2030?
Dec 26, 2025
A Microsoft rep made the statement, saying the company would use Al to hit a target of "1 engineer, 1 month, 1 million lines of code". Then quickly went into damage control.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes