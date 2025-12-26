The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Microsoft's Goal: Replace "Every Line of C" with Rust by 2030?

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 26, 2025

A Microsoft rep made the statement, saying the company would use Al to hit a target of "1 engineer, 1 month, 1 million lines of code". Then quickly went into damage control.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture