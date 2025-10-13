The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

"detect-fash" Feature Developed (and Rejected) for Systemd

Oct 13, 2025
“A utility to detect problematic software and configurations,” such as Omarchy Linux, Hyprland, & Ladybird, was developed by an account with a Russian Military email address.

