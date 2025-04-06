The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Democrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination Lawsuit
Democrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination Lawsuit

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 06, 2025
Missouri v. IBM was dismissed with a 1 sentence ruling, with no explanation, by a Democrat judge focused on "equity". Two IBM DEl lawsuits remain, both with Trump appointed judges.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

