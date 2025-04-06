Democrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination Lawsuit

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyDemocrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination Lawsuit2Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:25-23:25Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Democrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination LawsuitBryan LundukeApr 06, 20252Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptMissouri v. IBM was dismissed with a 1 sentence ruling, with no explanation, by a Democrat judge focused on "equity". Two IBM DEl lawsuits remain, both with Trump appointed judges.More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesMozilla Launches Paid Thunderbird E-Mail Service Which "Aligns With Our Values"Apr 3 • Bryan LundukeIBM "White Men" Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward, Judge Denies IBM's Motion to DismissApr 2 • Bryan LundukeOpen Source DNA Project Dies of Trump Derangement SyndromeApr 2 • Bryan LundukeShould Taxpayer Money Fund Open Source?Mar 31 • Bryan LundukeZorin OS (Linux) Ditches Firefox for BraveMar 31 • Bryan LundukeTor, F-Droid, & Let's Encrypt Lose Tax Payer Funding, Go To CourtMar 27 • Bryan LundukeHelp The Lunduke Journal Fight Against The Tech GoliathsMar 26 • Bryan Lunduke
