Share this postDebian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White Menlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyDebian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White MenShare this postDebian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White Menlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-19:56Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Debian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White MenBryan LundukeOct 14, 2024Share this postDebian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White Menlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptWant to be a paid intern for Debian? Everyone is welcome! (Except Straight White Men. And Asians. Debian really doesn't want Asians.)More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionDebian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White Menlunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesThe Road to Skynet: Nuclear Powered, CAPTCHA Solving AI1 min ago • Bryan LundukeInternet Archive Got Hacked... and Did Nothing When Told About ItOct 11 • Bryan LundukeFacebook Developed Custom Portal to Help Biden Administration Censor AmericansOct 10 • Bryan LundukeGoogle May be Broken Up as a Result of Lost LawsuitOct 9 • Bryan LundukeTop Level Domain .io Will Die in 5 YearsOct 9 • Bryan LundukeBest Alternatives to Woke SoftwareOct 8 • Bryan LundukeNo, You Don't Need Telemetry Data to Make SoftwareOct 8 • Bryan Lunduke
Debian Linux Doesn't Want Straight White Men