CTO of Microsoft Azure: "USA is Fascist Regime"

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 17, 2025
Microsoft employees chanting "Go away, Jews!" Then Microsoft employees praising the murder of Charlie Kirk. Now the Microsoft Chief Technical Officer of Azure attacks the USA & Trump.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

