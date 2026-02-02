The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Transcript

Chinese Hackers Remote Executed Code Via Notepad++ for 6 Months

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 02, 2026

From June of 2025, hackers working with the Chinese government utilized the Notepad++ update system to run code on users computers.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

