From June of 2025, hackers working with the Chinese government utilized the Notepad++ update system to run code on users computers.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Chinese Hackers Remote Executed Code Via Notepad++ for 6 Months
Feb 02, 2026
From June of 2025, hackers working with the Chinese government utilized the Notepad++ update system to run code on users computers.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes