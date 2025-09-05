Brian Kernighan: Rust is "a pain"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:005Brian Kernighan: Rust is "a pain"Bryan LundukeSep 05, 20255ShareThe C and UNIX legend says the Rust programming language is "incomprehensibly big and slow", "I don't think it's gonna replace C". Bonus: What Kernighan thinks of NixOS. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent Episodes"32-bit Linux is Obsolete."20 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Leaders Debate How to Deal with LundukeSep 3 • Bryan LundukeFired Microsoft Employee Encouraged Corporate SabotageSep 3 • Bryan LundukeGoogle Dodges All Remedies in Search Engine Monopoly CaseSep 3 • Bryan LundukeGNOME Foundation Executive Director Out After 4 MonthsAug 29 • Bryan Lunduke4Chan and Kiwi Farms File Lawsuit Against UKAug 28 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Fires "Intifada" EmployeesAug 28 • Bryan Lunduke