Share post
Brian Kernighan: Rust is "a pain"

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 05, 2025
The C and UNIX legend says the Rust programming language is "incomprehensibly big and slow", "I don't think it's gonna replace C".

Bonus: What Kernighan thinks of NixOS.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

