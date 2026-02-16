Tech News site Ars Technica has now deleted an Al-generated article (complete with fake, Al hallucinated quotes) regarding an Al Bot writing blog post hit pieces accusing humans of anti-Al "prejudice".
Ars Technica Publishes Al-Generated Article on Al Bot Writing Anti-Human Hit Pieces
Feb 16, 2026
Tech News site Ars Technica has now deleted an Al-generated article (complete with fake, Al hallucinated quotes) regarding an Al Bot writing blog post hit pieces accusing humans of anti-Al "prejudice".
