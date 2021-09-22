There are a great many perks for subscribers of The Lunduke Journal. Different perks depending on what platform you use to subscribe (Substack, Locals, or Patreon).

See Lunduke.com for all of the options on ways you can subscribe.

Exclusive Videos

“programmers_are_evil()” (also on Locals)

“The Complete History of Linux (Abridged)” (also on Locals)

“Windows is AWESOME!” (also on Locals)

“They're Watching You” (also on Locals)

“Awesome Masculinity, Computers, & You” (also on Locals)

“Linux is Freaking Weird” (also on Locals)

“The Internet of Things is Going to Destroy Us All” (also on Locals)

“Calendar & To-Do lists in the Shell with calcurse” (also on Locals)

“Stories from inside Microsoft (1998 - 2003)” (also on Locals)

“Brendan Eich Interview - Jan 9th, 2018” (also on Locals)

“The World Wide Web Sucks” (also on Locals)

“Net Neutrality. No big deal.” (also on Locals)

“HTTPS is Dangerous” (also on Locals)

“FreeBSD outlaws virtual hugs” (also on Locals)

“Convincing a Linux guy to use FreeBSD” (also on Locals)

“Tech Journalism Roundtable - July 25, 2016” (also on Locals)

“TRS-80 Model 102 - Hands on with one of the 1st "laptops"“ (also on Locals)

“Maybe the Internet wasn't such a great idea.” (also on Locals)

“25th Anniversary of FreeDOS -- with the creator of FreeDOS” (also on Locals)

The Linux Sucks Video Series

“Linux Sucks 2022 - This time it’s personal” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2021 - The end of Linux is nigh” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2020” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2019 - The Lost Recordings" (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2018 - Linux Sucks Forever” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2017” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2016” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2016 - The commentary track” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2014” (also on Locals)

“Linux Doesn’t Suck 2013” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2013” (also on Locals)

“Why Linux Does Not Suck (Not Even a Little) - 2012” (also on Locals)

“Why Linux Sucks (As Usual) - 2012” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2011” (also on Locals)

“Linux Sucks 2009” (also on Locals)

Books

“Lunduke’s Dad Jokes About Computers” (also on Locals)

(Comic strips. Containing dad jokes. Nerdy ones.)

“Lunduke’s History of Computers - Volume 1” (also on Locals)

(The quirky, fun parts of computer history that so often get overlooked.)

“Lunduke’s History of Computers - Volume 2” (also on Locals)

(Because 2 volumes is better than 1!)

“Road-Sign Hank & the Aliens” (also on Locals - #1 & #2)

(Family friendly, Sci-Fi, adventure comic book series)

“Linux for Hank” (also on Locals)

(Children’s book about Linux)

“Half a Decade of Linux-y Shenanigans” (also on Locals)

(570 pages of Linux-y and alternative OS articles published between 2012 and 2017)

“Lunduke’s Big Book of Nerdy Satire - Volume 1” (also on Locals)

(Tech satire. Lots of it.)

“Lunduke’s Big Book of Nerdy Satire - Volume 2” (also on Locals)

(That’s right. Even more nerdy satire. You know you like it.)

“Paper Doll Tux” (also on Locals)

(Tux the penguin, the Linux mascot, as a paper doll. Seriously.)

“2299: Act 1” (also on Locals)

(A sci-fi comic series about ridiculous spaceships.)

“Operating System Not Found” (also on Locals)

(A nerdy Choose Your Own Adventure tale)

“Linux Sucks: The Book” (also on Locals)

(In progress.)

Games

Linux Tycoon 3 - The OS Wars for Linux & DOS (also on Locals)

2299: Episode One for Linux & Windows (also on Locals)

Linux Tycoon Classic for Linux & Windows (also on Locals)

Linux Tycoon for DOS (also on Locals)