Behold! “Linux Tycoon 3 - The OS Wars” is now available for download! For both Linux and DOS. Seriously.

The game is available one of two ways:

As a free perk for all full subscribers to The Lunduke Journal (both on Lunduke.Substack.com and Lunduke.Locals.com). Or for purchase on Itch.io.

I recommend the subscription route. So many extra goodies. Plus it’s super cheap. Kind of a no-brainer.

So… what, exactly, is Linux Tycoon 3 all about? Well. It’s about running your own Linux distribution. In the future. With Tactical Nuclear Warheads.

Every screen was lovingly designed in pure ANSI / ASCII art. And it all looks exactly the same whether you run it in Linux or in DOS. Here it is, rocking out in DOSBox:

Oh. And when I mentioned Nuclear Warheads… I meant it. I mean, seriously. How are you expected to compete against other Operating Systems without Nukes?

DOS System Requirements

MS-DOS, FreeDOS, PC-DOS, DR-DOS, or DOSBox.

A computer screen. A keyboard wouldn’t hurt, either.

Linux System Requirements

8 GB of RAM and an i7 CPU.

lol. Just kidding. Any x86 Linux distro made in the last few years should have all the dependencies you need.

Tested on 64bit Debian, Ubuntu, and Fedora. But should work on just about any Distro.

A few things to know about “Linux Tycoon 3 - The OS Wars”:

It is utterly ridiculous. In a good way. The ANSI art is totes rad-pants. All of the artwork is included as individual ANSI files that you can edit. Because, why not? It’s basically the same as Half Life. Except different. In every way.

If you are a Lunduke Journal subscriber, there is a link to download this bad mama jama right at the bottom of this page. Or you can go pick it up on Itch.io for a couple bucks.