72 Million Desktop Linux PCs

Bryan Lunduke
Jul 21, 2025

Based on available data, as of June, 2025, there are as many as 72 Million Desktop PCs running Linux. Which is more than all Apple IIs, Amigas, & Win 3.1 PCs combined. Ever.
