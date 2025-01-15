The Lunduke Journal of Technology
1980's Computers on the Modern Internet with FujiNet
1980's Computers on the Modern Internet with FujiNet

Because the Apple Il, 8 Bit Atari, Tandy Color Computer, and DOS PCs all deserve to be Online.
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 15, 2025
Transcript

FujiNet website: https://fujinet.online/

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

