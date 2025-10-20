The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

F-Droid Hides Bible Apps as "NSFW" & "Promotes Porn"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 20, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

The Open Source Android App Store warns users that Bible Apps have, “features you may not like. This app contains content that should not be publicized or visible everywhere.”

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture