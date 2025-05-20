The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
$1 Million Tax Payer Grant for "Gender Inclusive Open Source"
0:00
-10:47

$1 Million Tax Payer Grant for "Gender Inclusive Open Source"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 20, 2025
Share
Transcript

A cancelled grant, worth a million bucks, for Oregon State University to create "best practices for fixing gender-bias bugs". This is more than the yearly revenue for GNOME & KDE combined.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture