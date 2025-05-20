Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of Technology$1 Million Tax Payer Grant for "Gender Inclusive Open Source"3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:47-10:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.$1 Million Tax Payer Grant for "Gender Inclusive Open Source"Bryan LundukeMay 20, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptA cancelled grant, worth a million bucks, for Oregon State University to create "best practices for fixing gender-bias bugs". This is more than the yearly revenue for GNOME & KDE combined. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesVerizon Admits DEI is Discriminatory, Drops Diversity PoliciesMay 19 • Bryan LundukeIs GNOME Conducting False Flag Attacks to Smear Lunduke?May 19 • Bryan LundukeGoogle Intentionally Cripples Nextcloud Android AppMay 16 • Bryan LundukeYet Another Linux Distro Ditches Firefox for BraveMay 16 • Bryan LundukeCoinbase Hacker Demands $20 Million Dollar RansomMay 16 • Bryan LundukeAdobe Caves When Challenged by LundukeMay 16 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Uses Minecraft to Spread DEI Messaging, Notch Calls That EvilMay 13 • Bryan Lunduke
