The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Xorg Officially Abandons "Master" Branch for "Main", Throws Away 2 Years of Code

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Feb 17, 2026

The newly created "Main" branch re-bases the open source X11 server on code from February of 2024, specifically to avoid code written by the creator of XLibre (the increasingly successful Xorg fork).

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture