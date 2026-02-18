The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Humans are Now Censoring Other Humans to Protect Feelings of AI Bots

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 18, 2026

The term “clanker”, a derogatory term for “Al Bot”, is causing people to be banned across the Internet (Reddit, Discord, Social Media, etc.). Because it might offend Al... and, apparently, Al Bots are more important than humans.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

