The term “clanker”, a derogatory term for “Al Bot”, is causing people to be banned across the Internet (Reddit, Discord, Social Media, etc.). Because it might offend Al... and, apparently, Al Bots are more important than humans.
Humans are Now Censoring Other Humans to Protect Feelings of AI Bots
Feb 18, 2026
