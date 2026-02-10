The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Discord Expanding Age Verification World-Wide

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 10, 2026

Starting in March, Discord will treat all accounts as "Teen by Default", requiring age verification for several features. This follows a breach of 70,000 Discord accounts (including IDs) last October.

