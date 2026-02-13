First Notepad++ gets hijacked by Chinese hackers, now Notepad.exe gets a "Severe" CVE. Apparently editing a plain text file is the most dangerous thing you can do on Windows.
Windows Notepad.exe Now Has Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Feb 13, 2026
