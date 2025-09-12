XLibre Trolls Leftists, Renames FirstScreenPtr() to MasterScreen()

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1XLibre Trolls Leftists, Renames FirstScreenPtr() to MasterScreen()Bryan LundukeSep 12, 20251ShareTranscriptThe open source fork of Xorg has renamed the function for returning the primary screen to "Master", which is sure to drive the "Inclusive Naming" people insane. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesLeaked Email: IBM Assimilating Red Hat Like The Borg11 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeThe Phrack, North Korea, & Proton Mail Story24 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeOpen Source Leftists Celebrate Murder of Charlie KirkSep 11 • Bryan LundukeIs an "Amazon Worker Intifada" Forming?Sep 9 • Bryan LundukeVoid Linux Devs Censoring XLibre Screenshots?Sep 9 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat Employee Says Free Software is "IT Version of White Supremacy"Sep 9 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal Had 9 Million Views in AugustSep 9 • Bryan Lunduke