XLibre Trolls Leftists, Renames FirstScreenPtr() to MasterScreen()

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 12, 2025
The open source fork of Xorg has renamed the function for returning the primary screen to "Master", which is sure to drive the "Inclusive Naming" people insane.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

