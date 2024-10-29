The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Will Russia Hard Fork Linux?
Will Russia Hard Fork Linux?

Bryan Lunduke
Oct 29, 2024
Transcript

Russia's Ministry of Digital Development proposes hard Linux kernel fork after Russian Devs banned.

