Share this postWill Russia Hard Fork Linux?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyWill Russia Hard Fork Linux?1Share this postWill Russia Hard Fork Linux?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-16:40Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Will Russia Hard Fork Linux?Bryan LundukeOct 29, 20241Share this postWill Russia Hard Fork Linux?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptRussia's Ministry of Digital Development proposes hard Linux kernel fork after Russian Devs banned. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionWill Russia Hard Fork Linux?lunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesOpen Source RISC OS Now Has WiFi and Modern Web Browser on Raspberry Pi14 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeAuthor of "Stallman Report" Hit Piece Collects and Publishes Child Porn?Oct 28 • Bryan LundukeThe Lunduke Journal Does NOT Endorse Kamala HarrisOct 28 • Bryan LundukeNo, Microsoft Did Not Fire Employees for Holding "Vigil for Palestinians"Oct 28 • Bryan LundukeWikipedia's War on Israel, USA, & TruthOct 25 • Bryan LundukeRemembering When Obama Declared Linux Users "Extremists"Oct 24 • Bryan LundukeWhy Were Russian Programmers Banned From Linux, But Not Huawei Employees?Oct 24 • Bryan Lunduke
Will Russia Hard Fork Linux?