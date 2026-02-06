"Rust in the core of NetSD is probably a non-starter," says long-time NetBSD developer. "Keeping Rust working is quite a bit of work."
The Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/the-lunduke-journal-lifetime-subscription
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
NetBSD Says No to Rust
Feb 06, 2026
"Rust in the core of NetSD is probably a non-starter," says long-time NetBSD developer. "Keeping Rust working is quite a bit of work."
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes