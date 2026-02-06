The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

NetBSD Says No to Rust

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Feb 06, 2026

"Rust in the core of NetSD is probably a non-starter," says long-time NetBSD developer. "Keeping Rust working is quite a bit of work."

The Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/the-lunduke-journal-lifetime-subscription

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture