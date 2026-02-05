The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

PSX Emu Dev Says No Packaging for Arch or NixOS

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 05, 2026

Connor McLaughlin, the developer of Duckstation, a popular Playstation emulator, calls NixOS and Arch Linux "hostile package environments", and blocks building for those Linux distributions.

