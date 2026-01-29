The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ReactOS at 30 Years Old: Like Windows ME, Only Buggier

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 29, 2026

ReactOS, the open source attempt to build a Windows 2000 compatible system, turns 30. Which, coincidentally, his how many times it crashed on me in the last hour.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture