Tor, F-Droid, & Let's Encrypt Lose Tax Payer Funding, Go To Court

Bryan Lunduke
Mar 27, 2025

The US tax payer funded Open Technology Fund has lost Federal funding and is taking the Trump administration to court. Plus: The shady connection to Firefox maker Mozilla.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/
