The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Linux Kernel Establishes Official AI Coding Guidelines

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 17, 2025

Al Chatbots officially allowed for all aspects of Linux Kernel development. “Kernel contributors have been using [Al tools] to generate contributions for a long time.”

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture